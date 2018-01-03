Make a difference with your donation

Show your support today!

# of Donations

203

Raised so far

$19,700

Target

$50,000

39%

Complete
happy children
On February 7, 2018 Richardson, TX Police Officer David Sherrard was shot and killed in the line of duty while faithfully serving the citizens of Richardson. Dave was a deeply devoted husband and father, as well as an exceptional friend and Police Officer. He leaves behind a wife, who he deeply loved, and two young daughters who absolutely adored him. Donations to the Sherrard family can be made through this link. 100% of all net funds donated will go directly to the Sherrard family. 

Privacy Policy: We do not share any donor information with any third party.

Our mail and email lists are private. The Assist The Officer Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization,

and your donation may be tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.



Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy First Responsder Processing

ABOUT SSL CERTIFICATES