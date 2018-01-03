Make a difference with your donation

On February 7, 2018 Richardson, TX Police Officer David Sherrard was shot and killed in the line of duty while faithfully serving the citizens of Richardson. Dave was a deeply devoted husband and father, as well as an exceptional friend and Police Officer. He leaves behind a wife, who he deeply loved, and two young daughters who absolutely adored him. Donations to the Sherrard family can be made through this link. 100% of all net funds donated will go directly to the Sherrard family.